Caroline Otte Nydam
June 25, 1926 - July 1, 2019
Caroline Otte Nydam, 93, of Daytona Beach, FL, entered heaven peacefully on July 1, 2019. She was born June 25, 1926 in Wyckoff, NJ to Marinus and Caroline Otte. She grew up in Bergen County, NJ, where she met Raymond H. Nydam. On June 30, 1946 Caroline married Raymond Nydam at the Wyckoff Reformed Church in Wyckoff, NJ. After 20+ years in NJ, she moved to Florida with her family. Caroline was a loving wife, mother, and a proud grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marinus and Caroline Otte and her brother Adrian Otte. She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband Raymond H. Nydam Sr. She leaves behind to cherish her memory a son, Raymond Nydam (Jean), a daughter Bonnie Sylvia (Bill) and her grandchildren, Jennifer Mason (Daryl) and Michael Sylvia. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 27 at 3pm at Halifax Health Hospice, 3800 Wood briar Trail, Port Orange, FL (behind Halifax Hospital/Port Orange). Caroline will be laid to rest next to her husband Raymond H. Nydam at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. To share your memories with the family go to the guest book at www.baldwincremation.com. In lieu of flowers please donate to Halifax Hospice or .
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 19 to July 21, 2019