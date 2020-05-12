Caroline Utilia (Giannatelli) Bucceri
1928 - 2020
Caroline Utilia (Giannatelli) Bucceri
1928 - 7 May 2020
Caroline Utilia (Giannatelli) Bucceri passed to a better place on 7 May 2020 at the age of 91. Caroline was born in the Bronx, N.Y. and lived in New York, California and Florida. She was a wonderful wife married for 71 years to Paul A. Bucceri Sr. and mother to two sons, Paul A Bucceri Jr., and Robert N. Bucceri. After raising her children, Caroline continued her dedication to others by returning to college, earning her Registered Nurse credentials, and working for many years as a RN at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, California. Retiring to Edgewater, Florida, Caroline pursued painting as a hobby, becoming quite accomplished as an artist, producing a large body of excellent work. She is survived by her loving husband, her two sons, five grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. Her ashes will be scattered at sea.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 12 to May 17, 2020.
