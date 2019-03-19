|
|
Carolyn A. Goergen
02/13/1934 - 03/14/2019
Carolyn A. Goergen of Daytona Beach Shores quietly passed away in her sleep on Thursday March 14, 2019 at Halifax Health Hospice in Port Orange, Florida. She was born on February 13, 1934 to the late Irve and Caroline Dell in Roswell New Mexico. Her parents moved around the country, finally settling in the village of Kenmore (Buffalo), New York. Carolyn graduated from Kenmore Senior High School in June of 1952 where she was very active in high school athletics and music. She attended the University of Buffalo (SUNY at Buffalo) where she was music major and an active member of Sigma Kappa Sorority. At UB, Carolyn met Jim, her future husband; they were married on May 2, 1959. They settled down in Syracuse, NY where Jim was employed with the General Electric Company. Prior to the birth of their three children John, Beverly and Jimmy in Syracuse, Carolyn worked at Bell Aircraft Company in Niagara Falls, NY and at GE in Syracuse. In June 1963, they relocated to Daytona Beach, Florida. Carolyn and her family remained there until November 1968, when they relocated again, this time to Clear Lake City (Houston), Texas. In June 1970, they returned to Daytona Beach where she became very active in local choral groups, church activities, sports (bowling & golf) and both grammar and high school parent support programs. Following Jim's retirement, she and her family enjoyed many fine hours boating on many of the rivers and lakes of North America, the Bahamas, the Caribbean and Europe. Carolyn was predeceased by her parents Irve and Caroline Dell, her brother Irve Dell Jr. and his wife Sally. Remaining to cherish her love and her time here with them are her husband Jim, Sons John (Debbie), Jimmy and daughter Beverly (Chris), grandsons Joshua and Beau, and her sister June Joy (Sam). She will be greatly missed by her family and numerous friends. Visitation will be Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 4-7 PM at Lohman Funeral Home Daytona, 1423 Bellevue Ave, Daytona Beach. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be Friday, March 22, 2019 at 1:00PM at Westminster By-the-Sea Presbyterian Church, 3221 Peninsula Drive, Daytona Beach Shores. Expressions of condolences may be made in Carolyn's memory to Westminster By-the-Sea Presbyterian Church. Condolences may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2019