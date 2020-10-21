1/1
Carolyn Ann Wohlford Rice
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn Ann Wohlford Rice
01/20/1949 - 03/21/2020
Carolyn Ann Wohlford Rice, 71, of Ormond Beach, passed away peacefully on March 21, 2020. Born January 20, 1949, in South Charleston, West Virginia, Carolyn was the daughter of the late Reuben Franklin Wohlford and Hope Buchanan Wohlford Stewart. She was a graduate of Sullins College in Bristol, Virginia; University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; and Community Hospital School of Professional Nursing in Roanoke Valley, Virginia. In 1984 Carolyn and her family moved to Ormond Beach, where she worked as a school nurse at many area elementary and middle schools for Volusia County Department of Health. She belonged to the Ormond Beach Junior Women's Club and Daughters of American Revolution, and she was a devoted member of The Providence Church. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, William Stephen "Steve" Rice; daughter, Valerie Elizabeth Rice of Seattle, Washington; son, Mark Alexander Rice of Palm Coast, Florida; brother, Reuben Franklin "Frank" Wohlford, Jr. (Gail) of Bainbridge Island, Washington; and aunt, Elizabeth "Betty" (Vernon) Devol of Charleston, West Virginia. The family is grateful for the loving care she received at Brookdale Ormond Beach West and from Halifax Health Hospice. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Carolyn's memory may be made to The Providence Church (www.theprovidencechurch.org) or Halifax Health Hospice (www.halifaxhealth.org/hospice). A memorial service will be held Sunday, November 1, 2020, at 2 PM at The Providence Church, 1151 W. Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Memorial service
02:00 PM
The Providence Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved