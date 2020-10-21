Carolyn Ann Wohlford Rice
01/20/1949 - 03/21/2020
Carolyn Ann Wohlford Rice, 71, of Ormond Beach, passed away peacefully on March 21, 2020. Born January 20, 1949, in South Charleston, West Virginia, Carolyn was the daughter of the late Reuben Franklin Wohlford and Hope Buchanan Wohlford Stewart. She was a graduate of Sullins College in Bristol, Virginia; University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; and Community Hospital School of Professional Nursing in Roanoke Valley, Virginia. In 1984 Carolyn and her family moved to Ormond Beach, where she worked as a school nurse at many area elementary and middle schools for Volusia County Department of Health. She belonged to the Ormond Beach Junior Women's Club and Daughters of American Revolution, and she was a devoted member of The Providence Church. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, William Stephen "Steve" Rice; daughter, Valerie Elizabeth Rice of Seattle, Washington; son, Mark Alexander Rice of Palm Coast, Florida; brother, Reuben Franklin "Frank" Wohlford, Jr. (Gail) of Bainbridge Island, Washington; and aunt, Elizabeth "Betty" (Vernon) Devol of Charleston, West Virginia. The family is grateful for the loving care she received at Brookdale Ormond Beach West and from Halifax Health Hospice. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Carolyn's memory may be made to The Providence Church (www.theprovidencechurch.org
) or Halifax Health Hospice (www.halifaxhealth.org/hospice
). A memorial service will be held Sunday, November 1, 2020, at 2 PM at The Providence Church, 1151 W. Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach.