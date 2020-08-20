Carolyn F. HolmDec. 27, 1927 - Aug. 4, 2020Carolyn F. Holm, of Port Orange, FL, passed away on August 4, 2020. She was born on December 27, 1927 in NYC, New York to Caroline and William Eagan. Carol and her husband, George, moved to Coplague, New York where they raised their six children. In 1993, they moved to Port Orange, FL and became members of Covenant Methodist Church. Carol is survived by her devoted husband of almost 70 years, George and their children, Kathleen Provenzano (Tony), Nancy Dower (Dave), Thomas Holm (Eliie), Kenneth Holm (Marie), Robert Holm (Bonnie), and Patricia Paterson (Doug), as well as 13 grandchildren and 10 greatgrandchildren. Carol loved being with her family celebrating the holidays, birthdays and other gatherings. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations to Florida United Methodist Children's Home in Enterprise, FL. A memorial service to honor and celebrate Carol's life will be held at Baldwin Brothers Port Orange at a later date.