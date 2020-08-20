1/1
Carolyn F. Holm
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn F. Holm
Dec. 27, 1927 - Aug. 4, 2020
Carolyn F. Holm, of Port Orange, FL, passed away on August 4, 2020. She was born on December 27, 1927 in NYC, New York to Caroline and William Eagan. Carol and her husband, George, moved to Coplague, New York where they raised their six children. In 1993, they moved to Port Orange, FL and became members of Covenant Methodist Church. Carol is survived by her devoted husband of almost 70 years, George and their children, Kathleen Provenzano (Tony), Nancy Dower (Dave), Thomas Holm (Eliie), Kenneth Holm (Marie), Robert Holm (Bonnie), and Patricia Paterson (Doug), as well as 13 grandchildren and 10 greatgrandchildren. Carol loved being with her family celebrating the holidays, birthdays and other gatherings. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations to Florida United Methodist Children's Home in Enterprise, FL. A memorial service to honor and celebrate Carol's life will be held at Baldwin Brothers Port Orange at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations
620 Dunlawton Ave
Port Orange, FL 32127
(386) 333-9017
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved