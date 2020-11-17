Carolyn Hood

10/04/1954 - 11/11/2020

Carolyn Hood, 66, of Ormond Beach, FL departed this world on November 11, 2020 of natural causes.

Carolyn was born in Ruby, Louisiana on October 4, 1954 to Lloyd and Freida Morgan. Carolyn graduated with a bachelors from Louisiana State University and went on to receive her nursing degree from the University of South Carolina. Shortly after receiving her degree, she moved to Ormond Beach, FL with the late Charles David Hood, Jr., with whom she shared three children, Charles David Hood III, Randall Clay Hood, and Lauren Alyson Hood.

Carolyn spent her life dedicated to helping others as an Emergency Room RN and hospice nurse at Halifax and Memorial Hospitals. She had an incredibly generous spirit and sought to bring light to everyone she met. She will always live on in the fond memories by everyone who was touched by her presence.

Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Freida Morgan, and her son Randall Clay Hood.

She is survived by her son, Charles David Hood III (Emmie); daughter, Lauren Alyson Hood (Zach); her brother, Fred Morgan (Marilyn); sister, Beverly Nunnally (Gary); nieces, Jessica Morgan, Katie Scott (Andrew), and Elizabeth Morgan; and nephews, Chad and Ryan Nunnally.

A private family service was held to celebrate her life. Memorials may be made to Easterseals.



