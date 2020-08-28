Carolyn Lee Pace

February 20th, 1950 - August 25th, 2020

Carolyn Lee Pace, 70, of Deltona, FL passed away peacefully on Tuesday August 25th, 2020. Born in Frederick, Maryland on February 20th, 1950. She was preceded in death by her parents Harold and Mary Buckner. She is survived by her husband Marc Pace Sr., sister Gail Coblentz, two son's Marc Pace II (wife Lisa) and Kevin Pace (wife Emily) Five grandchildren, Kaylee, Madison, Justin, Brooke, Lorelei, and Shelby. Along with one great grandson, Myles. She was was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, September 5th, 2020 10:00am-12:00pm at the Stone Island Community Pavilion in Enterprise, FL 32725.



