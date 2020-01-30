|
Carolyn Lubke Blanford
March 2, 1960 - January 27, 2020
"Life has to end. Love doesn't." Life began for Carolyn with her parents Henry and Margaret Lubke in Buffalo, New York with her brother Chip. She spent a great part of early life caring for her own beloved Oma Helen. She attended Elmwood Elementary and Nichols High School where she formed life long friendships and a whimsical taste in music. The family company Whitteman's gave Lyn a foundation in business and travel. She studied sociology at the University of Richmond and then Stetson University when her family moved to Florida with the company in 1980. After her father's passing, Lyn made the bold decision to sell the family company, allowing her to start a new bright chapter in Ormond Beach. Undoubtedly, her greatest pride resides in her three children Jacklyn, Gregory, and Jeremy with their father Dwight Gion. Lyn's motherhood was energetic, unjudging, tough, supportive, and most of all unconditional. When she wasn't volunteering at her children's school, Lyn filled her time with reading in the sun, rescuing animals, practicing needlework, finding irreplaceable friends, and of course playing tennis. Some of Lyn's fondest moments were spent on the tennis courts with her girlfriends, usually laughing more than playing. Lyn's home held an open door policy. It did not matter who or why, anyone was welcome to Lyn's giving heart. In 2003, she married her husband Bruce Blanford. Together they built memories on the water, at the farm, and in deepest companionship. Perhaps her favorite role in life was being a doting Oma to her seven grandchildren Jude, Will, Lucy, Ben, Jack, Greyson, and Rhaella, who's father Kyle holds a special place in Lyn's heart. She is also lovingly cherished by her stepchildren Sarah, Greg, Scott, Juju, Andy, and Zack, whom she loved and cared for as her own. Lyn's legacy for relentless laughter and impenetrable strength lives in her family and friends forever. Lyn's love will be celebrated on Monday February 3rd at 4pm at St. Brendan's Church with a party to follow at The Casements. In lieu of flowers, Lyn's family ask your resources go towards the following organizations: Michael J. Fox Foundation, The Parkinson's Association of Greater Daytona, and Children International. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020