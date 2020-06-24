Carolyn Spivey
June 23, 2020
Carolyn Spivey, 81, of Port Orange, FL, passed away on Tuesday, June 23 at Halifax Health Hospice Care Center in Port Orange. Carolyn was born to William and Elizabeth Murray in Montgomery, Alabama and moved to the Daytona Beach area in 1956. Carolyn met George Spivey, the love of her life here and they spent over 60 years together until her passing. She was a marvelous woman with many interests, but none greater than "family". They will all miss her wonderful smile and gentle heart. Carolyn is survived by her husband, George, her three sons; Wayne (Barbara), Michael (Melody) and Bryan (Lisa), her 4 grandchildren; Erin, Jarred, Jade, and Kianna, her 2 great-grandchildren; Georgia and Autumn and her brother Bill (Jane) Murray. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 26 at Lohman Funeral Home Daytona from 4-6 pm. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 27 at South-Haven Christian Church in Port Orange beginning at 10 am with interment immediately following at Daytona Memorial Park. Those who wish may also share condolences online at: lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.