Carolyn Sue Diaz
07/12/1938 - 09/29/2019
Carolyn Sue Diaz, age 81, of Edgewater, died Sunday, September 29, 2019 at AdventHealth Daytona Beach. Born in Trezevant, Tennessee to Otis Bateman and Eva Mae Cloyd Bateman, Carolyn came to the area in 2003 from Miami. Carolyn worked 20 years at Westminister Christian school in Miami before retiring. Carolyn was a member of St. Gerard Catholic Church; member of St. Vincent de Paul Edgewater Conference and a member of a small church group. Her passions included hosting family gatherings, cooking, and traveling. Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Jesse; children, Theresa Lynn Fajardo, Edgewater, FL; Karen Marie Van Nus, Edgewater, FL; Daniel Andrew Diaz, Tucson, AZ; April Dawn Vacca, Bluffton, SC and Susan Diaz Cueto, of Miami, FL ; 9 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; sister, Linda Faye Williams, and brother, Truman Bateman both of McKenzie, TN. The family will receive friends at Settle-Wilder's chapel on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 6:00 p.m to 8:00 p.m. with an evening service at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019 at St. Gerard Catholic Church, Edgewater, with Father Nelson officiating. Entombment will follow at Sea Pines Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019