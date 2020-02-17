|
Carolynne Watts
February 15, 2020
Carolynne Shuford Watts passed away peacefully Feb. 15 after 97 wonderful, happy, and healthy years as a cherished wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She excelled at doing the ordinary things in extraordinary fashion. The care she took in performing all aspects of a life well lived were admired by all and will long be remembered. Carolynne grew up on the Shuford family farm in Blacksburg, SC and left that farm to attend Winthrop College in Rock Hill, where she graduated after 3 1/2 years with degrees in education and home economics. In 1946 she met Ed Watts, a WWII Navy man and fellow Carolina native who would become her husband of 64 years before his 2012 death. They met while both worked for Sears. Ed eventually became her boss in the merchandising department and obviously appreciated her talents. After a few moves around the country, Carolynne and Ed settled in Marietta GA and raised three children who survive them: Alan Watts of Atlanta; Camille Watts (Jeff) of Toronto; Lisa Willis (Ken) of New Smyrna Beach, and her adored grandsons Dirk Kuehler, Brad Kuehler and Jack Kuehler. Carolynne, Ed and family lived many happy years in Marietta with a social life centered around their Indian Hills neighborhood golf club, where Ed and Carolynne played a lot of golf – Carolynne to the point of being one of the women's association's best players. They moved to Ormond Beach in 1993 to play year-round golf and be near their grandsons. After Ed's passing Carolynne moved to Bouchelle Island in New Smyrna Beach. She continued playing golf on the pitch-n-putt course there and would tell us the men kept forgetting to let her know when they had their weekly tournaments. In her late 80s, she still had it! She spent her last few years with dear friends and caring nurses at Lexington Place. The attention to detail that showed in so many "little" things – gardening, sewing, mending, cooking, entertaining – not only served her well on the golf course, but as a true and faithful friend, wife, mom and grandmother. Holiday meals were always special. Her ready laugh, sparkling eyes and caring nature will be forever remembered by any and all who were lucky enough to spend time in her presence. Please join us to celebrate Carolynne's life at Hidden Lakes Golf Club Wednesday, Feb. 19, 3:30-5:30 pm. Later, a private ceremony will include placement of her ashes alongside Ed's at Jacksonville National Cemetery.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020