Carrie Lee ClickardOctober 10, 1961 - June 10, 2020Author Carrie Lee Clickard was born in Wayne County, Michigan October 10, 1961. She is no longer in pain as she went to sleep with family standing by her bed on June 10, 2020 in Ormond Beach, Florida. She fought the good fight and never accepted talking about… there might not be a future. Carrie is survived by her parents, Gary and Evelyn Clickard of Ormond Beach, a sister in South Carolina, a nephew in London England and a niece in California. Carrie received a Bachelor's Degree in Advertising from Michigan State University and earned her Masters at University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida after she moved south. Her early employment was with a Dearborn Ford Dealership and Parish Publications both in the advertising arena. Friends and family knew that Carrie spent every free moment, since she was big enough to hold one, with a book in her hand or one in her head waiting to be written. A band, drum corps and drama geek throughout high school, she graduated from college with two firm beliefs: dragons exist and competitive baton twirling should be an Olympic sport. When she was not safely tucked behind her computer monitor writing stories, Carrie toured the world in the company of family and friends. The love of her life, after books, was Pandora, a five pound poodle. Carrie was thrilled to be published with Flashlight Press, Holiday House and Simon & Schuster. Her work has appeared in Spider, Ladybug, Muse, Highlights, High Five, Andromeda Spaceways, Myriad Lands, Spellbound, Boy's Club, Underneath the Juniper Tree, Clubhouse and Clubhouse Jr. Proud that she had been published in many countries around the globe. Remembrance Services to celebrate her life will be held on October 10, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Craig Flagler Palms Funeral Home, 511 Old Kings Road S., Flagler Beach officiated by Dr. Jeff Beebe, Presbyterian Church USA.