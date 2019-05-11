Home

Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Sanborn Center
815 South Alabama Ave
DeLand, FL
12/14/1961 - 05/07/2019
Bud was born in Miami, FL but spent most of his life in Volusia and Lake County, FL. He was a businessman that owned and operated Bud's Automotive. He was a very loving father and would do anything for anyone. He is survived by Ashley Robinson, daughter, two grandchildren, Cheyenne and Conner. He has two brothers Jimmy and Vinny. Two sisters Cindy and Shirlee. His mother Ann Robinson. His memorial service will be held May 18th from 10 am to 2 pm at the Sanborn Center 815 South Alabama Ave DeLand, FL 32724. He will be dearly missed by many!
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 11 to May 12, 2019
