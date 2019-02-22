|
Cassandra Waddoups
02/19/2019
Cassandra Waddoups, age 84, of Palm Coast, died on Tuesday February 19, 2019 after losing her battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lynn J. Waddoups and one son, Brent Waddoups, Sr. She is survived by her four children, Blake (Tina) Waddoups, Linda (Ralph) Peters, Brenda (Arlen) Sanders and Debbie (Darrell) Brock; 21 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren. Cassandra retired from Red Lobster Restaurants after 25 plus years and was a lifelong, active member of the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints. Born in Holly Hill, Cassandra lived in number of places as her husband was a career Naval officer. Upon Lynn's retirement, they returned to Ormond Beach and Palm Coast. Cassandra devoted her life to not only serving in the Church but serving friends and neighbors as well. Family was everything to Cassandra, with her love for her family being her primary focus. Cassandra taught everyone by example the right way to live and how to treat other people, doing her best to emulate The Savior. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday February 23, 2019 at 11:00 am (with visitation starting at 10:00 am) at the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints, 400 N. Palmetto Street, Bunnell, Florida 32110. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
