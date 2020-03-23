|
Catherine Alice Leslie
March 21, 2020
Catherine Alice Leslie passed the morning of March 21st, 2020, in her home surrounded by her loved ones. She is predeceased by the love of her life, her husband, Rupert (Les) Leslie; and her beloved brother, Alan Pontorno. She is survived by her daughter Toni, her sons Bobby, Tommy & David, her grandchildren, Timothy and Alison; her great grandchildren, Wyatt & Gavin; and her sister, Diana. A celebration of Catherine's life will be held on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 11:00 am at Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations, 39 Old Kings Road North, Palm Coast, FL. Inurnment will be held at a later date. The family of Mrs. Leslie has entrusted her services to Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations. On-line condolences can be made at www.clymerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020