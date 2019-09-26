|
Catherine Amelia Patten
September 24, 1932 - September 22, 2019
Catherine Amelia Patten (nee Hansen), passed away peacefully in Palm Coast, Florida, surrounded by her family on Sunday, September 22, 2019, just two days before her 87th birthday.
Born in Revere, Massachusetts in 1932 to Viola and Harry Hansen, Catherine was one of nine children including Harry (Mimi) Hansen, Louie (Mary) Hansen, Earl (Mickey) Hansen, Robert (Barbara) Hansen, George Hansen, Karen (Arthur) Corbett, William (Judy) Hansen, and Christine (Richard) Havens.
Catherine was married to Kenneth B. Patten on March 25, 1951 and they were married for 48 years until his death in 1999. She and Ken had four children together including Carol Pooser-Greenberg (Robert), Kenneth, Jr. and William (Jennifer), and was predeceased by her daughter Barbara Jean Fuss in 1981.
Catherine retired in 1999 from Halifax Hospital in Daytona Beach after 30 years as a Respiratory Therapist. She enjoyed her retirement and traveled extensively, bowled and was a loyal and life-long fan of the Boston Red Sox and the Miami Dolphins. Most of all she was the beloved (and feisty) center of our family. She was especially close and supportive of her grandchildren who include Jennifer N. Patten, Erin Pooser, Justin Pooser, Jason Fuss, Kenneth Patten, III, Christine Murray, William Patten, Jr., Elizabeth Stinnett, Matthew Patten and Mitchell Patten.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 26 to Sept. 29, 2019