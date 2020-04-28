|
Catherine Bernadette Liston
August 10, 1932 - April 26, 2020
Catherine Bernadette Liston, 87, of Palm Coast FL passed away on April 26, 2020. She was born on August 10, 1932 in Yonkers, New York to the late Denis and Winifred Canny (McGeehin). As a teenager she was the Vice president of the Gordon McCrae Fan Club where she was able to meet her idol. Catherine married Thomas Joseph Liston and they lovingly raised their five Children. In 1982 they moved to Palm Coast where they designed and built their home. She became one of the original "Palm Coasters", she helped build St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic church. She was a Choir member first at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton and then at Santa Maria del Mar in Flagler Beach. Her memberships included the Palm Coast Gourmet Club, The Red Hat Society, and her mah-jongg and quilting clubs. Catherine was an Administrative Assistant and her working career included General Foods, Westchester/Rockland News Paper, Palm Coast Data, ITT Of Palm Coast and Barnett Bank. She and her husband had a very active social life. They enjoyed attending and hosting social events and were known for their holiday parties. They traveled extensively in the "lower 49" as well as the UK and Europe. She and her sisters were known lovingly as "the 4 Queens" and had many fun adventures together. She enjoyed the title TGIF – This Grandma Is Fabulous. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Captain Thomas Joseph Liston (FDNY retired) in 2018. Survivors include her children, Louise Liston, Mary (Larry) Severson, Anne Liston, Tom (Elizabeth) Liston, Sean (Linda) Liston; grandchildren, Marie Matthews, Kerri Severson, Steele Severson, Heather Severson, Brendan Arp, Sean Liam Liston, Patrick John Liston; great-grand-daughter Mazzy Smith. A vehicle visitation will be Saturday, May 2, from 2:00- 4:00 PM at Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home, 511 Old Kings Road, S Flagler Beach. A funeral service by invitation to follow at 5:00PM through Facebook Live. She will be laid to rest beside her husband at a later date at Jacksonville National Cemetery. Donations in her memory may be made to Prader Willi Syndrome Association, www.pwsausa.org. For online condolences go to: www.craigflaglerpalms.com. Arrangements are in the care and trust of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020