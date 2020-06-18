Catherine (Kay) Elizabeth Kwiatkowski (Leonard)
Catherine (Kay) Elizabeth Kwiatkowski (Leonard) of Palm Coast, FL (formerly of Edison, NJ) passed away peacefully at Halifax Hospice, Ormond Beach, FL with her family at her side after a brief illness on June 11, 2020. Born in South Amboy, NJ on January 11, 1936 to the late Francis and Sophie Leonard, Kay attended St. Mary's Grammar and High School in South Amboy, graduating in 1954. During her high school years Kay met the love of her life Julius (Jules) Kwiatkowski whom she married on January 12, 1957 at St. Mary's Church, South Amboy, NJ. The two were married over 63 years. After their marriage the couple lived briefly in Fords, NJ before moving to a house they built themselves in Edison, NJ in 1958. Kay was an associate at Safeway Foods from 1954 until 1962 when she left to become a full-time mother and homemaker after her daughters Pamela and the Karen were born. In 1971 Kay returned to the workforce as a children's Librarian at the North Edison Branch Library where she remained until her retirement in 1992. Kay loved being the weekly reader for the Children's Story Hour, especially reading and acting out the Hungry Caterpillar. While living in Edison, Kay was also involved in the Oak Tree Volunteer Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary and the Edison Democratic Organization where she served as a committeewoman for many years. Kay and Jules retired to Palm Coast, FL in 1992. Kay loved her Florida home and town. Kay was very active in many social organizations in the Palm Coast area including the Palm Coast Elks Ladies Auxiliary, Palm Coast Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary (past president), Flagler County Volunteer Giving Services (Bag Lady), New Jersey Social Club of Palm Coast, TOPS at Flagler Woman's Club where she served as past Queen, Red Hat Society of Flagler County, and Mahjong Players of Palm Coast. Kay's husband Jules is currently a Flagler County Mosquito Commissioner. Kay and Jules also loved to travel in their retirement. Cruising through the Panama Canal and visiting Alaska and viewing the Colombian Rain Forest via Jeep were some of their highlights. Kay was a loyal friend to all. She could meet someone on a line in a store and know their whole life story by checkout. Her joyful personality and warm smile will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Kay was predeceased by her parents and her two brothers Francis Leonard and William Leonard. Kay is survived by her husband of 63 years, Jules Kwiatkowski, her daughters Pamela Jeffrey (Thomas) of Fords, NJ, and Karen Edsall (Jeremy) of Virginia Beach, VA, and her grandchildren Amber Edsall (Javier), Kissimmee, FL, Hunter Edsall, Virginia Beach, and William Jeffrey, Fords, as well as her brother- and sister-in- laws, Peter and Millie Kwiatkowski, Freehold NJ , and many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass for Kay will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. with her visitation starting at 10 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 4600 Belle Terre Pkwy, Palm Coast, FL. Because of restrictions, a repast luncheon will be held at a later date. The family of Catherine Kwiatkowski has entrusted arrangements to Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations, Palm Coast FL. Online condolences can be made at www.clymerfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Kay's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929 or donate online at stjude.org/donatetoday.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.