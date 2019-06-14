|
Catherine F. "Kate" Bozzo
01/11/1928 - 06/12/2019
Catherine F. "Kate" Bozzo, 91, left us at 2:05 a.m., Wednesday, June 12, 2019. She was born into the teeth of the Great Depression, Jan. 11, 1928, in Pontiac, Mich. By the time she was in high school in Lansing, Mich., World War II filled the headlines. She married the late Alfred James Bozzo on April 15, 1951, and raised four children through the Cold War and set a good example through the turmoil of the Civil Rights Era and the Vietnam War. Kate made holidays work through the years, riding a bus downtown to stretch every dollar for presents and finding hand-me-down clothing to enhance wardrobes. Kate and Al lived in Michigan until moving to Ormond Beach in 1978. Her baking output during holidays rivaled a bakery's, which along with an ample output of lasagna and stuffed shells, and a welcoming spirit, attracted her son's boyhood friends who hopped out-of-state flights to visit her home during Thanksgiving for years. During the last nearly two decades of her life Kate needed to use a walker to get around. Until recent years she would throw the walker in her car to do the grocery shopping or get her hair done at a salon. She would regret not being around to help vote President Trump out of office. After a recent stroke her speech was impaired, with the exception of three words she said clearly, "I love you." She said those words repeatedly to everyone who came into her hospital room. Those were her last words. She is survived by two sons, John Joseph Bozzo, Ormond Beach and Michael Alfred Bozzo, Flagler Beach, two daughters, Marilou Bozzo George and Cathy (Bozzo) Craven, both of Port Orange; five grandchildren, Dillen George, Jessica and Bryan Craven, all of Port Orange, Rachel Ditton and Tyler Ditton, both of Palm Coast. Derek George, Port Orange and Stacey (George) Morrison, Merritt Island. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 17th at 11:00 am at St. Brendan the Navigator Catholic Church; 1000 Ocean Shore Blvd., Ormond Beach. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home Ormond Beach. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
