|
|
Catherine J. Bennett
05/30/2019
Catherine J. Bennett, 95, New Smyrna Beach, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019. Mrs. Bennett, a Marine Corps veteran of World War II, was born in Des Moines, Iowa and had been a resident of the area since 1945. She was a licensed beautician and worked at Betty's Touch of Beauty Hair Salon, New Smyrna Beach, before her retirement. She was a member of First of NSB-A Family Church (formerly First Baptist Church) and enjoyed jigsaw puzzles. Survivors include three daughters, Linda Gunn of Orlando, Susy (Carl) Carder of Edgewater and B.J. (Roger) Morton of Renton, Washington; one son, James (Sandra) Bennett of Tennessee; twelve grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cliff Bennett and two brothers, Jim and Bob Fitzgerald. Funeral service will be 11 AM Monday, June 3, 2019 at Dudley Funeral Home, New Smyrna Beach, with Rev. David Reichenberg, officiating. Burial will follow in Edgewater-New Smyrna Beach, Edgewater. Visitation will be from 10 AM until the service time on Monday at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to VITAS Hospice, 2381 Mason Avenue, Suite 100, Daytona Beach 32117.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 31 to June 1, 2019