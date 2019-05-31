Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dudley Funeral Homes, Inc. & Crematory - New Smyrna Beach Chapel
1108 North Dixie Freeway
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
(386) 428-6414
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Dudley Funeral Homes, Inc. & Crematory - New Smyrna Beach Chapel
1108 North Dixie Freeway
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Dudley Funeral Homes, Inc. & Crematory - New Smyrna Beach Chapel
1108 North Dixie Freeway
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Bennett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine J. Bennett

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Catherine J. Bennett Obituary
Catherine J. Bennett
05/30/2019
Catherine J. Bennett, 95, New Smyrna Beach, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019. Mrs. Bennett, a Marine Corps veteran of World War II, was born in Des Moines, Iowa and had been a resident of the area since 1945. She was a licensed beautician and worked at Betty's Touch of Beauty Hair Salon, New Smyrna Beach, before her retirement. She was a member of First of NSB-A Family Church (formerly First Baptist Church) and enjoyed jigsaw puzzles. Survivors include three daughters, Linda Gunn of Orlando, Susy (Carl) Carder of Edgewater and B.J. (Roger) Morton of Renton, Washington; one son, James (Sandra) Bennett of Tennessee; twelve grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cliff Bennett and two brothers, Jim and Bob Fitzgerald. Funeral service will be 11 AM Monday, June 3, 2019 at Dudley Funeral Home, New Smyrna Beach, with Rev. David Reichenberg, officiating. Burial will follow in Edgewater-New Smyrna Beach, Edgewater. Visitation will be from 10 AM until the service time on Monday at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to VITAS Hospice, 2381 Mason Avenue, Suite 100, Daytona Beach 32117.

logo


logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 31 to June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now