|
|
Catherine Jeanetta Toland
Toland, Catherine Jeanetta (Katie), 88, died 10-28-2019. Born to Elgiva Belle (Cox) Vest and Moses Henry Vest, Katie had attended school in New Boston, Ohio where she met and married her high school sweetheart. Prior to his death in 2013, she and her husband Leonard had celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. Survived by children: Mary (Dennis) Burgoyne, Terry (Rhonda) Toland, Kathleen (John) Roman and Dori (Jim) Proshek. A much loved mother, grandmother of seven; Dion, Danny, Kris, Sara, Brooke, Kaylee, Jonathan and great-grandmother of fifteen. Prior residents of Westerville, New Albany and Johnstown, Ohio
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2019