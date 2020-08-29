Catherine Lee Bowman Lambert Sieczynski

1923 - 2020

Catherine Lee (Cathy) Bowman Lambert Siecynski passed away peacefully in her sleep early on the morning of August 27th, 2020 from natural causes at Tiffany's on the River in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. Cathy was known to her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren as "Mother". Mother would have been ninety-seven years old this year; her birthday was November 29th. Born in 1923, Mother spent much of her young life in Montgomery, Alabama. She loved her school work, was a stellar student, and later spent her first working years as a legal secretary. She lived through the Great Depression that started in 1929, but expressed that her father, Louie Lee Griffin, maintained regular employment during that period as an inspector for the Hartford Insurance Company so their family felt little of the ill effects of that difficult period of history. Cathy married Claude Lee Bowman, Jr., also of Montgomery, on October 4,1952. Claude, Jr. was a naval pilot during the final years of World War II, and later attended Auburn University obtaining his degree in Civil Engineering. Together they raised five children at Leeshaven, as they named their four acre home on the beautiful, unspoiled Cinco Bayou in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. Raising five children on a civil servant salary in the late fifties and sixties caused Mother to stretch every dollar to feed her brood. She was a homemaker first and foremost and loved to cook above all things. She favored the Southern style of cooking and most meals included fresh baked breads and biscuits and every evening meal always featured a delectable desert. Her Sour Cream Pound Cakes were renowned throughout the town. Fresh oysters, fish, blue crabs, and shrimp still jumping from the bayou or Gulf waters were frequently featured on the ever changing Bowman menu. A fish fry eaten outside with a view of the bayou was a regular family celebration! Mother found time for her other loves, which included playing the piano and singing, as well as gardening around the park-like landscape of Leeshaven. Camellia bushes bloomed regularly in the summer with their fragrant essences wafting through the open windows of the long green brick ranch house. When her children were mostly raised and launched on their various paths, she and Claude sold the old home place on the Bayou in the late seventies and moved up to northwestern Arkansas to do a little late life homesteading. There, they built an amazing thirty-six hundred square foot log home on a hundred and sixty acres near Omaha, Arkansas, population sixty-two. Always rising to the occasion, she embraced the locals, their culture and unique customs. She was soon making apple butter, feeding leftovers to their hogs, picking fresh tomatoes, and churning butter from fresh raw milk provided by a wonderful hill family just up the dirt road from the log home. The kitchen of the log home continued to crank out fabulous feasts, with mouth watering stews and homemade bread on the winter menu when the temperatures dropped far below freezing. After her husband Claude, Jr., passed away in 1984, she moved back to Florida to be closer to her children, taking up residence in New Smyrna Beach. Men were always attracted to Mother's southern charm and grace; she soon met and married Chester Lambert, a retired executive from Johnson & Johnson, in 1985. Chet and Mother resided in an oceanfront home directly on the beautiful Atlantic ocean in New Smyrna Beach. Chet and Mother spent the next few years traveling the highways of America in a motorhome exploring the glorious sites and cities of our fair Country. Once they had seen much of America by RV they moved on to seeing the sites and enjoying the flavors of Europe and the British Isles. As the Matriarch of the family, she hosted holiday gatherings and meals for her growing family as children married and she welcomed her grandchildren into the fold. Chet Lambert was a loving man and adopted his new found family as his own. Chet passed away in 1989. In a local bereavement class Mother met Irving "Ski" Sieczynski, a retired Air Force Colonel whose wife had also recently passed away. Mother and Ski married in 1990 and had many wonderful years together traveling and continuing to host extended family gatherings at their home. Mother was very active in the New Smyrna Garden Club and even served as its President. A devoted Christian woman, she was very involved with First Baptist Church of New Smyrna Beach where she served as President of the Womens Missionary Union. When Beachside Baptist Church was in need of a piano player and music leader, she jumped right in and spent the next ten years serving in that role. Mother continued to be the strong center of the family even after Ski passed away in 2014. Gardening, china painting, and cooking occupied much of her time in later years, but she was always generous with her time and resources for those of her family and friends that were in need. Mother lived in her own home and continued driving her Cadillac well into her nineties and only moved into Lexington Assisted Living Center in 2017. There she continued to play the piano and lead Sunday church worship music at the Lexington and enjoyed the company of family and friends at mealtimes. Always the culinary connoisseur, she provided regular input to the chef and kitchen staff at the Lexington! Cathy (Mother) is survived by her children, Catherine Bowman, Corrie Bowman, Chris Bowman, and daughter in law Ann Cone Bowman. She is pre-deceased by her husband Claude L. Bowman, Jr., Chet Lambert, Irving Sieczynski, her son Claude L. Bowman III, and daughter Camilla Sanjaya. Cathy's family will provide notice of her celebration of life, which is tentatively scheduled to be held in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, March of 2021.



