Catherine M. Giardina
02/23/2019
Catherine M. Giardina, 69 of Port Orange, FL, passed away on February 23 surrounded by her daughters after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer. Formerly of Hingham, MA, she came to this area in 2005. Catherine was a Registered Client Service Assistant for an investment firm before her retirement. She enjoyed staying busy with quilting, sewing and painting. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her daughters, Amy Lauren Giardina of Chicago, IL, and Sarah Mae (Jeremy Arthur) Smith of Pembroke, MA, and 3 grandchildren. She touched the lives of so many with her admirable determination and strength. You are invited to share your memories with the family atwww.baldwincremation.com. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019
