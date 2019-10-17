Home

Unity Funeral Home
105 West New Hampshire Avenue
Deland, FL 32720
386-740-1891
Catherine P. "Cassey" Woulard

Catherine P. "Cassey" Woulard Obituary
Catherine P. Woulard, "Cassey"
October 9, 2019
Mrs. Catherine P. Woulard, "Cassey", 84, of DeLand, FL, transitioned into eternity during the early morning hours on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the Halifax Hospice Care Center in Orange City, FL.The Home Going Celebration will be 11am Saturday, October 19, 2019 in the Memorial Chapel of ADJ Unity Funeral Home. Pastor A. D Johnson will deliver the main Eulogy. Visitation Hours are 6-7pm Friday, October 18, 2019 and 10am until the time of service on Saturday at ADJ Unity Funeral Home, 105 W. New Hampshire Ave., DeLand, FL. Please log onto ADJUnity.com for the full obituary.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
