Catherine Powers
06/24/1923 - 03/18/2019
Catherine Powers, 95, of Ormond Beach, passed away on March 18, 2019 at her residence. She was born on June 24, 1923 in Ann Arbor, Michigan to the late Albert G. and Mabel Craig Broehm. She earned a Bachelor Degree from the University of Michigan. Catherine was the Director of the USO in Louisville as well as sold real estate and worked a Case Worker for many years. She was a member of the Association of University Women. She enjoyed gardening, sewing and home design. She is survived by her son, Stephen Powers of Ormond Beach, FL. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 year, Edward Bynon Powers. A Memorial Service will be held at 5:00 PM on Thursday, March 28, 2019 in the Chapel at Lohman Funeral Home Palm Coast. A Visitation will be held an hour prior to the Service. Memorial Donations may be made in her memory to The Flagler Humane Society or to The s. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com,
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019