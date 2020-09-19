Catherine Rose Varano

April 22, 1959 - Sept. 16, 2020

Now forever at peace, a graduate of NSBSH Class of 1977, Catherine was surrounded by her siblings when she passed away peacefully at home, after a long illness. She worked for decades as an LPN, and loved sitting by a nice campfire out in the woods. She was pre-deceased by her parents Frank and Margaret Varano and is survived by her siblings Jerry and Maxine Varano, Denise Marie, Rich Varano, Valerie Varano, and Gene and Suzanne

Varano, Aunt and Uncle Bill and Dottie King and Aunt Dorothy Johnston, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, & amp; her cat, Macy Gray.

The family will have an informal rememberance of her life at a later date.



