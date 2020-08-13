1/1
Catherine Ruth Frederick
1949 - 2020
After a brave battle with COVID19, Catherine Ruth Frederick passed away on August 10 at the age of 70.
She is survived by 3 loving sisters, Suzy Williams and Christine Gilbert of Ormond Beach and Judy Frederick of Greensboro, NC. She is also survived by 8 adoring nieces and nephews and their 6 children.
Cathy spent her life surrounded by her family, living in Ormond Beach, Houston, and Blairesville Georgia where she owned and ran a popular gift shop. She was blessed with a talent for natural design and earned her living buying and selling plants, antiques and designing gardens. She loved animals of all types, especially her Dobermans Rica, Diva, and Lucy Ball. She was an avid reader and enjoyed film. Throughout her life her sisters remained her anchor and her greatest pleasure.
Due to the restrictions placed on us during this COVID19 outbreak there will not be a funeral. We request that any gifts of acknowledging her passing please be sent in her honor to the wonderful organization that cared for her during her last days. Hospice Care Center 235 Booth Road Ormond Beach Florida 32174

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
