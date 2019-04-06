|
Cathryn Scroble
Cathryn M. Scroble, 67 of Port Orange passed away March 31, 2019 at the Advent Health Hospice facility in Orange City after a long battle with cancer. She truly was a gift from God, born with a fighting spirit and a unique personality that touched many souls. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Cathy was born in Austin, Texas on February 5, 1952 to Clarence and Mildred Switzer, and raised in Elmira, NY. Cathy worked locally as a Real Estate agent before her retirement in 2017. She lived in Deltona from 1996 to 2017 when her and her husband moved to the Crane Lakes community in Port Orange.
She enjoyed socializing, playing cards with her good friend Cindy Large and the ladies in Crane Lakes. She also enjoyed bingo, billiards, bowling, traveling, and casino gambling. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and kids she cared for over the years.
Her survivors include her husband Robert C. Scroble, daughter Tammy Golden and her husband Michael, son Horace "Skeet" Burghdurf and his wife Eileen, sisters Charlotte (Garry Shelanskey) Thomas and Patty (Bill) Thomas, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and the many kids she cared for throughout the years.
She is preceded in death by her parents Clarence "Pete" and Mildred "Lucy" Switzer, sister Lina Beeley, and mother-in-law Beverly Scroble.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, April 12 at 11 AM at the Deltona Lakes Baptist Church, 2886 Elkcam Blvd, Deltona. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Cathy's name to Advent Health Hospice. For further information, extended obituary, and to share online condolences or memories go to: www.dignitymemorial.com and search for Cathryn Scroble.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019