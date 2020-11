Catrina Marie PavlovAug. 15, 1990 - Nov. 9, 2020Catrina Marie Pavlov, age 30, died Monday, Nov. 09, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21 at Riverbend Community Church, 2080 W. Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach. Catrina was born Aug. 15, 1990, in Daytona Beach to Joseph Pavlov and Suzanne LaTorre. Survivors include her parents, Joseph and Suzanne, and 5 sisters, Renee, Jessika, Elisabeth, Christine, and Jackie. Catrina was beyond crazy, fun, bold, bright, goofy, and most of all, extremely loving. We will continue to carry on her legacy.