Cecelia Sizemore
1925 - 2020
Cecelia Sizemore
10/29/1925 - 05/18/2020
Cecelia E. Sizemore of Holly Hill, Florida, age 94, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother went to be with our Heavenly Father on May 18, 2020. Cecelia was born in Littleton, New Hampshire. She moved to Florida in 1942. In 1943 she married her husband, they shared 47 years together. She worked for Halifax Health Medical Center, where she retired after 25 years of service. Cecelia's greatest joy was her family and friends. She enjoyed shopping, going to the beauty parlor, painting her nails, and watching animals frolick in nature.Cecelia leaves behind her son, Crandall Sizemore, daughter-in-law, Kay Sizemore, grandchildren, Tammy Moreiro (wife of Rob Moreiro), Sandy Sizemore, Shannon Sizemore, and great grandchildren, Sara Robinson and Nathan Robinson. Cecelia was preceded in death by her husband, Carl T. Sizemore, son, Rusty Sizemore, and daughter, Linda Hoynash (wife of David Hoynash). Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside service will be held for immediate family. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Shady Rest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Halifax Hospice. Condolences may be expressed to the family at dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
