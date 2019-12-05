Home

R J GAINOUS FUNERAL HOME, Inc. - Daytona Beach
804 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd.
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
386-253-7686
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Greater Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Greater Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Greater Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
Reverend Dr. Judge Cecil Bentley


1921 - 2019
Reverend Dr. Judge Cecil Bentley
April 25, 1921 - Nov. 13, 2019
Funeral Services for Reverend Dr. Judge Cecil Bentley, 98, Daytona Bch, who passed on November 13, 2019, will be 10 AM, Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Greater Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, with Rev. Dr. Michael A. Chambers, Pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 5-7 PM, today (Fri, Dec 6) at Greater Friendship MB Church and from 9 AM until service time at the church on Sat. Rev. Dr. Bentley was born on April 25, 1921 to the late Cleveland and Rosa Forbes Bentley in Tallahassee, FL. He was married to the late Dr. Naomi Bentley for over 60 years. He obtained his GED from Lincoln Academy; an AS Degree from FL Normal College; and a Bachelor of Theology from Union Seminary. He served in the US Navy and was in the ministry for over 70 years. He was a member of the Mt. Zion Northeast Coast MB District Assoc. Inc. where he served as Chairman of the Board, Bible Expositor, and in other positions. He is survived by, a dedicated daughter, Theria Bentley; goddaughters: Yuvonne (Charles) Martin, Salathiel (Steven) Allwood; sisters-in-laws: Doretha Chapelle, Melissa Clemons; nieces: Elaine Lipscomb, Darlene Price, Beverly (Oscar) Sanders, Joann Armstrong, Sonia Crumitie, Ashli and Jordan Cowen; nephews: Gerald Bentley, Gary (Adrianne) Mason; John Crumitie, the Greater Friendship MB Church and St. Martha MB Church families; a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
