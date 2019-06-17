|
|
Celete L. Nelson
12/30/1930 - 06/15/2019
Celete L. Nelson, 88, Oak Hill, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019. Mrs. Nelson was born in Holly Hill, FL and had been a lifelong area resident. Celete was a Central Supply Technician at the former Bert Fish Medical Center, New Smyrna Beach for 20 years before her retirement and was an avid bowler at Smyrna Lanes, New Smyrna Beach and Ormond Lanes, Ormond Beach and attended Bella Vista Baptist Church, Edgewater. Survivors include one son, Mark W. (Debra) Nelson of New Smyrna Beach; one daughter, Denise L. (Barry) Benson of Oak Hill; three sisters, Frances (Don) Pless of Green Cove Springs, Georgina Bennett of Orange Park and Gail (George) Lay of Amelia Island; five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Guy Nelson; one brother, Cecil Clark, Jr. and two sisters, Elizabeth Courson and Myrtle Tucker. Graveside service will be 10 AM Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Sea Pines Memorial Gardens, Edgewater with Rev. John Marsh, Pastor, Bella Vista Baptist Church, officiating. Visitation will be from 5PM until 8PM Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Dudley Funeral Home, 1108 N. Dixie Freeway, New Smyrna Beach. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Halifax Health Hospice, 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, FL 32129.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 17 to June 18, 2019