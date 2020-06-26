Chad Joseph TylerJune 24, 1974 - June 2, 2020Chad Joseph Tyler, 45, passed away on June 2, 2020 in Daytona Beach due to respiratory failure resulting from COVID-19. He was born on June 24, 1974 in Massena, New York to his extremely proud and supportive parents, Chuck and Beverly Tyler. Chad led a very full and happy life. He never met a stranger and was always smiling and laughing. Chad had a smile that could light up a room. His laugh was contagious and anyone that met him couldn't help but love him. He had a way with people and always put everyone's needs and wants before his own. Chad especially loved helping people. Most importantly he loved helping people with their computer or technology needs. Chad was a certified Apple Master at Best Buy, an accomplishment that he was very proud of. Chad was a lover of Florida Gators and New England Patriots football. He also loved Star Wars and Harry Potter. His most recent love was volunteering with the Southeast Volusia Humane Society where he was instrumental in helping numerous cats and dogs find their forever homes. Chad is survived by his Father, Chuck Tyler and his Mother, Beverly Tyler. Also left behind to cherish his memory is his Girlfriend, Suzon Solana as well as many friends and coworkers. A Celebration of Chad's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated in Chad's name to the Southeast Volusia Humane Society, 1200 S Glencoe Rd. New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168.