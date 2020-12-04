Chad Treynard GivensDaytona Beach - Graveside Services for Mr. Chad Treynard Givens, 21, Daytona Beach, who passed on Saturday, November 21, 2020 will be 11 AM Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery. C D C GUIDANCE - REQUIRES MASK AND SOCIALLY DISTANCING. Calling hours will be from 6:30-8:30PM today (Fri, Dec. 4) at RJ Gainous Funeral Home, Inc. Chad Givens was born on May 3, 1999 to Rasberry Givens, Jr. and Stacy Gordon Givens in Daytona Beach, Florida. Chad was a graduate of Mainland High School. He was attending Full Sail University, Winter Park, Fl., to obtain a bachelor degree in Music Engineering. He was employed at Publix and was an adamant fisherman. He was a Florida Gators Fan and his favorite NFL team was the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers: Robert Gordon, Sr. and Rasberry Givens, Sr. He is survived by his parents: Rasberry Givens, Jr. and Stacy Gordon Givens; brothers: Trenard Gordon and Alex Givens; grandmothers: Charlotte Gordon and Juanita Givens; niece: Nyomi Gordon; Uncles: Juan Collins, Robert Gordon, Jr. (Daydrea), and Dexter Gordon (Donna); aunts: Connie Mallory and Valerie Gordon Mack; great aunts: great uncles; cousins and a host of others he loved unconditionally.