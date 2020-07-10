Chanel Nebraska MitchellOctober 1, 1936 - June 30, 2020Graveside Services for Mr. Chanel Nebraska Mitchell, 83, New Smyrna Bch., who passed on June 30, 2020, will be 10AM Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Sea Pines Memorial Gardens with Rev. Neal Coates, Sr., officiating. Mr. Mitchell was born October 1, 1936 in New Smyrna Bch., to the late Sylvester, Sr. and Mabel (Johnson) Mitchell. He was a member of Mt. Olive Primitive Baptist Church and often taught Sunday School. He was a 1954 graduate of the former Chisholm High School where he was an outstanding running back. He matriculated to Bethune-Cookman College (University) where he received a B.S. degree in Physical Education and a minor in Elementary Education. He worked for the Florida East Coast Railroad while putting himself through college and supporting his family. He taught 6th grade for 30 years, serving in Brevard County at Poinsett Elementary and Volusia County at Kimball Elementary, Chisholm High, Read-Patillo Elementary and retiring from New Smyrna Bch Middle School. He was the Sponsor of School Safety Patrols at Kimball and Read-Patillo Elementary Schools. Science Fair Projects were implemented in Volusia County after a county official observed what he was doing with his students. He was Head Football Coach at Chisholm High, an asst. Football Coach at New Smyrna Bch. Jr. and Sr. High Schools, volunteered his assistance with Little League Baseball, coached girls' and boys' basketball, girls' softball and a cross country team at the Elementary level. His passions were teaching, working with the youth to inspire them, gardening, barbequing, and being a community activist for change. He was preceded in death by 2 siblings, Sylvester Mitchell, Jr. and Wessie J. Brown. He is survived by his devoted wife of 60 years, Sheila Smiley Mitchell; 4 children, Alan Mitchell (Suzanne), Rhonda Mitchell Butler (Frederick), Blaine Mitchell (Nancy), Sarita Mitchell-Brown (Michael); 5 grandchildren, Bryce, Jared and Brianna Mitchell, Alex Hanes and Malik Brown; 5 brothers, Herman Mitchell, Ralph Mitchell (Jenny), Vernal Mitchell (Fredia), Bennie Mitchell (Carol), Russell Mitchell (Verlyn); brother-in-law, Robert C. Smiley, nephew, Tonny Mitchell; friend, Robert W. Wilson, other relatives and friends.