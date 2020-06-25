Chanel Shirley-Beatrice Jones
1992 - 2020
Chanel Shirley-Beatrice Jones
August 21, 1992 - June 17, 2020
Funeral Services for Ms. Chanel Shirley-Beatrice Jones, 27, Daytona Beach, who passed on June 17, 2020, will be Saturday, June 27, 2020 at R.J. Gainous Funeral Home, Inc. with Bro. Jeffrey Franks, MLK Church of Christ, delivering the main eulogy. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 5PM – 7PM today (Fri., June 26,) and from 10AM until service time on Saturday at R.J. Gainous Funeral Home, Inc. Chanel was born on August 21, 1992 to Kathy R. Jones and the late William Jones, Jr. in Tampa, FL. She was a 2012 graduate of Mainland High School where she graduated with honors, she continued her education at Daytona State College also graduating with honors. Chanel had a calling for the medical field as she loved helping people, as a result of this calling, she went on to excel as a Medical Assistant while maintaining her former job as a Customer Service Representative at Sam's Club and the Walmart chain. Everyone I know and those that I don't know always praised My daughter, Chanel as being kind, friendly and always having a beautiful "smile" on her face. Chanel's hobbies included traveling, bowling, skating and gymnastics, and she also had a passion for music. While in high school, she played the clarinet and soon became its "Section Leader" in the band. Chanel was so talented! She could dance so gracefully and sing too! Chanel will be sorely missed by her mother, Kathy R. Jones and stepfather, Johnny Edwards, Jr.,; 2 brothers, William Jones, 111 and Johnny Edwards, 111; uncles, Joseph Fields (Jackie) and Ray Fields (Lynette) all of Daytona Beach,; aunts, Joanne Johnson (Mike), Sanford, FL, Marilyn Dunbar (John), Ormond Beach, and Vickie Evans, Bradenton, FL, a host of cousins and sorrowing friends.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
R J GAINOUS FUNERAL HOME, Inc. - Daytona Beach
JUN
27
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
R J GAINOUS FUNERAL HOME, Inc. - Daytona Beach
JUN
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
R J GAINOUS FUNERAL HOME, Inc. - Daytona Beach
Funeral services provided by
R J GAINOUS FUNERAL HOME, Inc. - Daytona Beach
804 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd.
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
386-253-7686
