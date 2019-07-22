|
Charlene Culbert Ford
February 26, 1947 - July 19, 2019
Charlene Culbert Ford of Ormond Beach passed away July 19, 2019 in Daytona Beach. She was born February 26, 1947 in Houlton Maine, daughter of the late Charles and Sylvia Culbert. Charlene moved to Ct. at an early age and attended Ct Schools. In 2012 she moved to Ormond Beach and became a member of the Crossroad Calvary Church. Charlene is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, Oliver; son John and his wife Carol Witherly and daughter Terry and her husband Michael Perry of CT; four stepchildren, Karen Ford , Jonathan Ford, Douglas Ford of Ct and the late Bonnie Ford and her loving five grandchildren, John, Johnny, Corrie, Caroline and Thomas. Charlene was one of seven children, Wayne Culbert, Eddie Culbert, Carletta and her husband Ken Benjamin, Ellen and her husband Jimmy Kraczowsky of Ct, Gary Culbert and his wife Margaret of Holly Hill and the late Cliff Culbert. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday July 24, 2019. Contact Volusia Memorial Funeral Home, Ormond Beach for service time and location.386 673-5373.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 22 to July 23, 2019