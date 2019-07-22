Home

POWERED BY

Services
Volusia Memorial Funeral Home
548 North Nova Road
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
(386) 673-5373
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlene Ford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlene Culbert Ford


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlene Culbert Ford Obituary
Charlene Culbert Ford
February 26, 1947 - July 19, 2019
Charlene Culbert Ford of Ormond Beach passed away July 19, 2019 in Daytona Beach. She was born February 26, 1947 in Houlton Maine, daughter of the late Charles and Sylvia Culbert. Charlene moved to Ct. at an early age and attended Ct Schools. In 2012 she moved to Ormond Beach and became a member of the Crossroad Calvary Church. Charlene is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, Oliver; son John and his wife Carol Witherly and daughter Terry and her husband Michael Perry of CT; four stepchildren, Karen Ford , Jonathan Ford, Douglas Ford of Ct and the late Bonnie Ford and her loving five grandchildren, John, Johnny, Corrie, Caroline and Thomas. Charlene was one of seven children, Wayne Culbert, Eddie Culbert, Carletta and her husband Ken Benjamin, Ellen and her husband Jimmy Kraczowsky of Ct, Gary Culbert and his wife Margaret of Holly Hill and the late Cliff Culbert. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday July 24, 2019. Contact Volusia Memorial Funeral Home, Ormond Beach for service time and location.386 673-5373.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 22 to July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now