Charlene M. Driver


1954 - 2019
Charlene M. Driver
January 31, 1954 - July 2, 2019
Charlene M. Driver, age 65, of New Smyrna Beach, passed away Tuesday, July 2 at Halifax Hospice Edgewater.
Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, Charlene came to this area in 1991 from Winter Springs.
A graduate of University of Central Florida, she went on to be Regional Financial Aid Administrator for the university. She was a member of Smyrna Yacht Club, the Atlantic Center for the Arts, New Smyrna Beach Boat and Ski Club, as well as a member of many ladies social organizations.
Survivors include her husband, Pat; daughter, Heather Driver of New Smyrna Beach; grandson, Kai Roche of New Smyrna Beach; granddaughter, Lauren (Robert) Roque of Chesapeake, Virginia; and great-granddaughter, Mia Roque also of Chesapeake.
A celebration of life is planned for either September or October.
Condolences may be sent to www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 5 to July 7, 2019
