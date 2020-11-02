Charlene Picard
April 15, 1951 - October 31, 2020
Charlene F. (Luther) Picard, 69, loving wife of Norman E. Picard, Sr. for 42 years, passed away October 31, 2020 at Advent Health Hospice Daytona Beach. She was born in Providence, RI, to the late George H Luther and Charlotte F (Monroe) Luther and was formerly from Oak Street West Warwick RI for 32 years. She was a nurse and social worker employed by the state of RI (Eleanor Slater Hospital) for 28 years until her retirement in 2004 and then moved and became a resident of Daytona Beach, FL and North Woodstock NH. Charlene was a graduate of RI Junior College Nursing Program, Community College of RI with a degree in Mental Health, RI College in 1993 with a B.S.W. and minor in criminal justice. She also did graduate work at the University of Connecticut. Her work dedication was endless and included CASA Worker (court appointed special advocate for abused children), a mentor at the women's prison for 4 years, director of Right to Life in West Warwick, RI for 10 years with family counseling provided, a volunteer nurse with Kent County Visiting Nurse Hospice program, Red Cross Mental Health Counselor, First Aid and CPR instructor, Certified Emergency Response Worker and Mental Health Counselor for the town of West Warwick, RI, and swimming instructor and life guard at Hope Community Services for many years and a year with West Warwick Recreation. Charlene was a former member of the National Association of Social Workers, RI Women's Commission, Alliance for the Mentally Ill, Better Nursing Home Alliance; a member of the former Hope Jackson Ladies Aux of which her grandmother (Lottie Luther) founded, member and past president of the West Warwick Emblem Club #454 and State Trustee, member and treasurer of the former Fiskeville Fire Department Ladies Aux and EMT in Cranston, RI; Pemigewasset Valley Fish and Game Club in New Hampshire; a former member of VFW Aux Post #449, current member of Aux Post #3282 Port Orange; American Legion Aux Post #2 and Eagles Aux Post #4089, Port Orange; member of the "Sophisticated Red Hatters" Daytona Beach and a member of the "Faith Action Committee", working toward justice and the Homeless Commission in Daytona Beach, FL. A mass of Christian burial for Charlene will be celebrated on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 1014 N. Halifax Ave., Daytona Beach, with Father Phil Egitto as celebrant. Friends wishing to call and pay their respects may do so Wednesday from 5:00 until 7:00 pm at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 1014 N. Halifax Ave., Daytona Beach. She was predeceased by her grandson Coty Lee Hensley. Besides her loving husband Norman, she leaves behind a daughter, Sherri A Picard, New Smyrna Beach, FL, son Stephen Picard (Kimberly) of Saint Cloud, FL; a sister, Karen L. Deus, South Daytona, FL; step children Debra Picard and Kevin Gallagher, Longwood, FL, Pamela Hensley (Greg) of Mississippi, Norman E Picard, Jr. (Kendyll) of Sanford, FL; 11 grandchildren, 7 extended grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of other remembrances the family requests donation be made to First Step Shelter c/o Our Lady of Lourdes or charity of one's choice
