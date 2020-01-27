Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lohman Funeral Home Deland
935 E New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 736-0021
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlene Pitman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlene Pitman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlene Pitman Obituary
Charlene Pitman
January 21, 2020
Charlene Pitman, 56, of Lake Helen, passed away on January 21 after a long courageous battle with cancer. She was always positive and never gave up. She worked for the Volusia County with the Property Appraisers office for over 20 years. She loved fishing, being in her garden and being with many birds in nature. They were always around you. The day you passed, the birds were singing so loud with so much music. They knew the Lord was bringing home an angel. Charlene was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, niece, sister, aunt, a great daughter and a good friend to all. She will be deeply missed by her family and many friends and will be loved forever. Charlene you will never be forgotten. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 30th at 4:00pm at Lohman Funeral Home Deland. Condolences may be shared online at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -