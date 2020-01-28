|
|
Charlene Pittman
January 21, 2020
Charlene Pittman, 56, of Lake Helen, passed away on January 21 after a long courageous battle with cancer. She was always positive and never gave up. She worked for Volusia County with the Property Appraisers office for over 20 years. She loved fishing, being in her garden and being with many birds in nature. They were always around you. The day you passed, the birds were singing so loud with so much music. They knew the Lord was bringing home an angel. Charlene was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, niece, sister, aunt, a great daughter and a good friend to all. She will be deeply missed by her family and many friends and will be loved forever. Charlene you will never be forgotten. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 30th at 4:00pm at Lohman Funeral Home Deland. Condolences may be shared online at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020