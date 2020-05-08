Charles Allen Thurmond Jr

11/20/1940 - 04/23/2020

Charles Allen Thurmond Jr., age 79, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at AdventHealth DeLand. He was born November 20, 1940, in Daytona Beach, Florida. His parents were Charles Allen Sr. and Ruth Thurmond. Charles graduated high school and enlisted into the military where he served in the U.S. Army from 1958-1962 becoming a SP4 and relisted in 1965-1968 serving as a Sgt. Military Police Officer and served in the Vietnam War.

After the military he went on to become a Patrol Officer with the DeLand Police Department in 1968, and while he was serving with DeLand PD, he received his Associate Degree from Daytona Beach Community College in 1971, then went on to receive his Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice from Rollins College in 1974 and later obtained his Master's Degree in Criminal Justice from Rollins College in 1976.

He also attended numerous police training courses and attended the 105th session of the FBI National Academy in 1976 where he received his certificate of completion with the FBI. During this time while he was attending college, Charles was promoted to Sergeant at the DeLand Police Department in 1971, Lieutenant in 1976, Captain in 1983, and Assistant Chief of DeLand Police in 1984 until his retirement in 1996 - serving DeLand just over 28 years as a dedicated police officer.

Charles was an amazing person, who helped anyone in need, would take the shirt off his back for everyone, was kind and friendly and had a great sense of humor. He was loved by all who came in contact with him. Charles is survived by his wife Karen of 52 years of marriage, his son Paul , his daughter Adonna and his two grand kids, Nora and Paige Miller. He will be truly missed.



