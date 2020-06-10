Charles Allshouse Jr.
1957 - 2020
Charles Allshouse Jr.
7/16/1957 - 6/3/2020
Long-time resident of New Smyrna Beach, Charles Allshouse Jr., passed away June 3, 2020 after a long illness. Before his retirement, Charles was a photographer for the Associated Press, The Daytona Beach News Journal, New Smyrna Beach Board of Realtors, Homes and Land Magazine, and was the owner of Apple Photo. He is survived by his mother, Brenda Allshouse, and his daughter, Lisa Allshouse.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
