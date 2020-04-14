Home

Charles Arthur "Charlie" Hall


1934 - 2020
Charles Arthur "Charlie" Hall
9/23/1934 - 4/11/2020
Charles A. Hall, 85, longtime resident and attorney of New Smyrna Beach, passed away on April 11 of congestive heart failure. He was at home in Tryon, NC surrounded by loved ones. He is predeceased by first wife Mary Wilson Hall and is survived by his children Mary B. Hall, Charles A. Hall, Jr., second wife Barbara A. Sommer, and stepsons Guy Lichty and Jay Lichty. Graduating from New Smyrna High School, he served in the Korean War and studied journalism and law at University of Florida. Over the years, he served as New Smyrna City Judge, City Attorney of New Smyrna, and City Attorney of Edgewater. Charlie loved water sports of all kinds, reading, traveling, music, and Florida history. At his request, no memorial service is planned. Family and friends hold many happy, heartfelt memories of his long, adventurous, generous, and colorful life.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020
