1935 - 2019
Charles Asher Duncan Obituary
Charles Asher Duncan
May 26, 1935 - September 5, 2019
Charles A. Duncan, 84, of South Daytona, Florida, passed away on September 5, 2019, with his family by his side. Charles was born in Richmond, Kentucky on May 26, 1935. He married his high school sweetheart, Carolyn Chenault Fawkes, on August 24, 1954. He was married to the love of his life for 65 years. He moved from Richmond, Kentucky to South Daytona in 1966, where he owned and operated a beach concession in Daytona Beach Shores. He went on to work at Kennedy Space Center where he was chosen to serve on the rescue crew of an Apollo space launch. He later owned a beach concession in Ormond Beach, which he ran with his wife Carolyn for more than 20 years. After retiring from the beach, he turned his green thumb into a lawncare business. He enjoyed tending to the wide variety of wildlife which surrounded his home, playing with a succession of border collies, and spending time with his wife and family. Charles is survived by his wife, Carolyn; daughter, Terry Duncan, and son, Mike Duncan; grandchildren, Duncan Warner, Kendall Janelle, Dylan Duncan, and Hunter Duncan; and great-grandchildren Colin Wise, Pierce Wise, Emeline Kirby, Finnegan Kirby, Quinn Janelle, and Colton Duncan. He was predeceased by his sister, Lena Simms. The family will hold a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Marine Science Center, 100 Lighthouse Drive, Ponce Inlet, FL 32127.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019
