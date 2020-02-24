|
|
Charles Austin Breedlove
May 23, 1994 - February 13, 2020
Charles Austin Breedlove's life journey began on May 23, 1994 in Jasper, Georgia and ended on February 13, 2020 in Panama City Beach, Florida. To have lost Austin is heartbreaking, it has come as a shock to us all. His life was far too brief. Austin could light up a room with his inviting and warm personality. Whether you were a friend or someone he just met, he could brighten your day and show you a good time. He will always be remembered for his affectionate smile and his ability to connect to everyone he met. He truly had the heart to connect to others with acceptance and make anyone feel welcome. Austin had a very large extended family that will miss him forever. He was a devoted brother to Brooke Breedlove, Sam Breedlove and Evan Hanley and son to Traci Breedlove-Hanley and Jim and Donna Zarbo. He was soon to be an uncle for the first time to Brooke's baby boy due this month. He is survived by his loving grandparents Jim and Donna Zarbo and Larry and Tina Breedlove, his Aunt/Uncles Terri and Derrick Suydam, Charleen and Scott Strickland, Adoree and Brian Bayer, Adam Zeis, Tanya and John Mack, Alisa and Bruce Jerner and Jil and Rob Elwood, his cousins Travis Suydam, Victoria and Taylor Bayer, Tia and Taj Mack, Rein and Mia Zarbo, Robbie and Reid Elwood. We will hold a Celebration of Life on Saturday, February 29th at 6:00pm at Ponce Inlet at the Jetty where he had so many treasured times with family and friends. There will be a memory book for everyone to sign and write a special note about your time with him. We will also release chinese lanterns in his memory. All family and friends are invited to share their favorite photos and memories of Austin and celebrate the time we had with him.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020