Charles B. "Chuck" Landers
Charles B. "Chuck" Landers
June 15, 2020
Charles B. "Chuck" Landers, 77 passed peacefully onward, on June 15, 2020. Chuck was born and grew up, in Hollywood Florida, He served 21 years in the US Navy, first as a mechanic on recip aircraft on the USS Wasp, and USS Forrestal, then on turboprops and jets. As crew-chief, he managed Connies," in Iceland, and later, on some dangerous missions in Viet Nam (Them: MiGs; Us: Connies...). He retired as a Chief Petty Officer, in charge of the engine shop at NAS, Alameda. He then went on to support Space Shuttle Missions as a senior airframe specialist, participating in numerous launches, and 'far-flung' recovery operations. He is survived by daughter Ryanne, little-brother David, and sister in law Karen Oakley. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Gail. Chuck was an avid motorcyclist in his younger days, and a renowned car builder in his middle years ('23 T-bucket - Turkey Rod Run 1996 ! ) Chuck was a low-key guy and specifically asked for no farewell extravaganza to celebrate his passing. He directed that his remains be cremated and his, and Gail's ashes be scattered at sea. If you'd like to make a donation, he suggested St Jude's Childrens' Hospital.
Oh yeah, and drink a Budweiser to salute his passing.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
