Charles "Bud" Bindhamer
1940 - 2020
"Bud" Charles Bindhamer
9/23/40 - 0706/20
"Do not grieve for me, for now I am free. I am following the path God laid for me. I took his hand when I heard he called for me. I turned my back and left it all. I could not stay another day to laugh, to love, to work and to play." "Bud" Charles Bindhamer passed on July 6. His passing has left a void in many hearts including his wife JoAnn Henry, his daughters Katrina Blair, Karen Lawson and Kimberly Lotsey and his sons Ricky and Rocky Bindhamer. Engulfed in the void of the loss are his beloved grandchildren: Megan Lawson, Sydnee Lotsey Thor and Cam BIndhamer, Kirstin Blair, Drew Boyd, Donnie Long Jack Long, Devin Davis and Markie Davis. His many great grandchildren also are grieving. Proceeded tragically in death, Bud lost his son and daughter, Chip and Sabrinia. He joins his parents and siblings in the heavens above. He also leaves behind many close friends, especially Bob and Scott. A private inurnment with military honors will be held July 24th at 230pm at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery. Atlantis Cremation is in charge

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jul. 11 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Inurnment
02:30 PM
Cape Canaveral National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Atlantis Cremation & Burial
32086 Camino Capistrano Ste 4
San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675
(949) 493-2273
