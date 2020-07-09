Charles Brooke Kitchen
October 18, 1940 - June 21, 2020
Charles Brooke Kitchen, 79, died comfortably at home surrounded by family June 21st 2020. His funeral service will be held this Tuesday at Lankford funeral home, followed by a celebration of life at Nice N Easy Oyster bar and Grille. Mr. Kitchen was born on October 18th, 1940 in Cincinnati Ohio to Emily and Charles Kitchen. He graduated from Leesburg High School in 1958 and went to work for the F.B.I in Washington D.C. After that Brooke worked for the FDLE for 2 years in Tallahassee Florida. He had his first two children, Kevin and Kimberly. After that he moved to Orlando and worked for the Orlando Police Department for 8 years. He then decided to open his first salvage yard in 1972- B & K Auto Sales and B & K Towing. 2
years later Brooke met Tricia at the yard, and 3 years later married her, June 11th 1977. Brooke adopted Stacy that same year and raised her as his own. Through the years he bought and sold 10 salvage yards and started Airport Towing Service. Brooke and Tricia then had their son Charles Brooke Kitchen JR in 1980. They ran Airport Towing Service for over 30 years, until it was sold, and he retired. In his later years Brooke SR started every morning with a cup of coffee and a few scratch off tickets. After that he made his rounds, visiting all his friends. Brooke Sr really enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was a true people person. In his spare time, he liked visiting estate sales and collecting antiques. Brooke Sr has touched the lives of so many with his unconditional love, generosity, and kindness. He will be Sorley missed. He is survived by:Wife: Tricia Kitchen Children: Kevin Kitchen, Kimberly Kitchen, Stacy Richardson, Charles Brooke Kitchen
Jr. Grandchild: Kyleigh Kitchen In lieu of flowers please donate to LEORF.org
in Mr. Kitchen's name..