Lankford Funeral Homes & Crematory
220 E. New York Ave.
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-2244
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Trinity United Methodist Church
Service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Charles Bruce Baird Sr.
01/31/2019
Charles Bruce Baird, Sr. passed away peacefully at home in Fairfax, VA on January 31, 2019. He is survived and deeply missed by his wife, Byung Ran and daughters, Merah Iris and Haerah Violet. From his previous marriage to Barbara Fabian, he is survived by sons Charles Bruce Baird, Jr., Robert Arthur, Bryan James, and 13 grandchildren. Bruce had a lifelong love of baseball, traveling, and enjoyed going to the beach. He was ever the engineer, taking on house projects and renovations with gusto. Bruce always had a soft spot for his dogs: Rex, King, Suki, Freckles, Pfeffer and Salz. He found joy and comfort in good food, listening to music, reading, relaxing in a comfortable hooded sweatshirt, and most of all his family. He touched each person's life in his own unique way, and will be loved and missed by all who knew him. Visitation will be held on Sat. Feb. 9, 2019 at 1:00 PM in the Trinity United Methodist Church with services to follow at 2:00 PM. Please visit www.lankfordfuneralhome.com for more information and donation information in lieu of flowers.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2019
